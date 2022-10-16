D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $31.18 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $413.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

