D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,752 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,169.33.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.