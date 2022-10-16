D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 197.5% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 12,050 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.4% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 407,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 56.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Halliburton Trading Down 5.5 %

HAL stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

