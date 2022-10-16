D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $128,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 36.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

CVB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.