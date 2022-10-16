D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $43,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,601,000 after buying an additional 176,432 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 45.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 524,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,718,000 after buying an additional 163,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $6,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,820 shares of company stock worth $831,761. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.