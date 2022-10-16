D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $549,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.26.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $201.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.43 and a 200-day moving average of $244.04. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.