D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 182 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
