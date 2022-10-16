D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 367 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yum China Trading Up 0.2 %

YUMC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

