D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 392 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Apollo Medical Trading Down 5.5 %
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
