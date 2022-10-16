DA Davidson Trims Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Target Price to $27.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCTGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DCT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

