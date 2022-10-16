Delta Air Lines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 71,450 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 30% compared to the average daily volume of 54,982 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

