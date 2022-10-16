Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives $4.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.46.

DM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Desktop Metal

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,584,856.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $127,960. Insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Desktop Metal Trading Down 7.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $95,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 478,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 32.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DM stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $722.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 275.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

