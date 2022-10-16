Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.63. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

