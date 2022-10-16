Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $180.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FANG. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $139.36 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.65 and a 200-day moving average of $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after acquiring an additional 512,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

