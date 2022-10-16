Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $38.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Digi International

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Digi International Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Digi International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $38.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

