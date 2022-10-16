DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average is $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

