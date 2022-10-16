Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.89.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.36. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648 in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

