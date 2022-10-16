East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

