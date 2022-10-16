eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. eCash has a total market cap of $716.43 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,141.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.90 or 0.00574162 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00254415 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00051370 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,199,185,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
