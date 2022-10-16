Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$19.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$17.59 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$288.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

