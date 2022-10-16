Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 10,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 408,802 shares.The stock last traded at $52.95 and had previously closed at $52.05.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,488,742 shares in the company, valued at $277,949,894.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John K. Keppler purchased 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $250,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 724,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,698,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.64 per share, with a total value of $3,798,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,488,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,949,894.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 297,866 shares of company stock worth $15,100,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Enviva Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Enviva by 55.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enviva by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Articles

