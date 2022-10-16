Equinox Gold Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$286.67 million for the quarter.

EQX stock opened at C$4.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.33.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

