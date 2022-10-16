Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.75 to C$6.00. The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.20. 25,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,545,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,005,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $963.99 million, a P/E ratio of -105.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

