Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IART. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $74.98.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,913 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.