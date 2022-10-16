Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.35). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Cinemark Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE CNK opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cinemark has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 184,373 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 10.0% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 359,038 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Cinemark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,528,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.