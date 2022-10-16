Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$20.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.68.

Ero Copper Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ERO opened at C$17.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.51. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$146.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.9299999 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

