Evercore ISI Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $65.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Match Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Match Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

