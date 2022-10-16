Evercore ISI Trims JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Target Price to $24.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,886.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 13,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $323,148.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,886.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,847 shares of company stock worth $1,814,787. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

