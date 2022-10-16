Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,532,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,555,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 3.1 %

CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $108.96 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.93.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

