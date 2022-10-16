Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 167,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 54,335 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

