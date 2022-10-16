F.N.B. (FNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on F.N.B. to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $66,664 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

