FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $214.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

FDX stock opened at $156.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.63 and a 200 day moving average of $208.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.