FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.58 billion. FedEx also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.75- EPS.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FDX opened at $156.96 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day moving average is $208.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

