FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $156.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.63 and a 200-day moving average of $208.68.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FedEx by 77.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 96.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

