Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 777,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 311,357 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 617,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

