First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,795 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after buying an additional 579,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,505,000 after buying an additional 543,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $264,418,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

NYSE:FR opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

