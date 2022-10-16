First Long Island Investors LLC Has $28.16 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $182.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.70 and a 200-day moving average of $203.68. The company has a market capitalization of $345.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

