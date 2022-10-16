First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FR. Cormark raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.80.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

FR opened at C$10.57 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$8.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,523.33.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$203.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 826.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,402,500. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 44,745 shares of company stock valued at $424,093.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

