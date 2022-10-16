First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $364,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV opened at $27.30 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.