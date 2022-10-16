Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

FFC stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,590 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 138,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

