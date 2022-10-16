Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
FFC stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
