FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,686,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.34 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.91.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

