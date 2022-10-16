Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $32.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flywire traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.58. 28,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,097,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.
FLYW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.
Insider Activity at Flywire
In other Flywire news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,910,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $116,499.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,110,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,773,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,910,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,619,453 shares of company stock valued at $67,392,678. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flywire Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.54.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Featured Stories
