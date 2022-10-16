Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $32.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flywire traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.58. 28,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,097,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

FLYW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other Flywire news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,910,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $116,499.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,110,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,773,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,910,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,619,453 shares of company stock valued at $67,392,678. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flywire Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Flywire in the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the first quarter worth approximately $19,279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 616.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

