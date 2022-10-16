FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

FMC Trading Down 4.9 %

FMC stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $90.44 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.