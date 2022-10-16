Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Oppenheimer

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

FOCS stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 200,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 76,238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after purchasing an additional 286,963 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

