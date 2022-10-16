Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$190.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNV. CIBC decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$192.83.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

TSE FNV opened at C$159.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$30.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 26.01 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$163.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$175.96. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$151.08 and a 1-year high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$449.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

