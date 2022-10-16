Frax Share (FXS) Hits Market Cap of $96.38 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $96.38 million and $26.79 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for approximately $5.95 or 0.00031064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.84 or 0.27385254 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.