Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 104 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

