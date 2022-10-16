FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Intel Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

