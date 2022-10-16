FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$10.60 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.56.

Shares of LUN opened at C$6.60 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

