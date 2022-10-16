FY2022 Earnings Estimate for PepsiCo, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.69. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Shares of PEP opened at $170.19 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $234.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.